The Essex Police Department reported 149 incidents during the week of Nov. 7-13. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Nov. 7:
3:10 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Morse Dr)
8:50 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brickyard Road)
9:35 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Loubier Dr)
11:32 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Essex Way)
1:53 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
2:40 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Colchester Road)
4:55 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Browns River Road)
Tuesday, Nov. 8:
12:52 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Maple St)
5:44 a.m. -- Mental Health (South St)
7:34 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Jericho Road/Browns River Road)
7:44 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Railroad St/Maple St)
10:57 a.m. -- Fraud (Joshua Way)
11:43 a.m. -- Social Media/Internet (Sand Hill Road)
2:37 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (River Road)
Wednesday, Nov. 9:
8:18 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
9:42 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
10:46 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
11:34 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Jericho Road)
3:00 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Hillside Cir)
3:33 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Sugartree Ln)
5:28 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Central St/Educational Dr)
Thursday, Nov. 10:
3:00 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Browns River Road)
6:57 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Gaines Ct)
8:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
2:26 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:56 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St/Pearl St)
3:33 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sand Hill Road)
6:05 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Carmichael St)
Friday, Nov. 11:
5:05 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Railroad St)
7:50 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Grove St)
11:20 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St)
1:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Raymond Dr/Perkins Dr)
2:13 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
3:06 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Allen Martin St)
4:32 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Essex Way)
Saturday, Nov. 12:
8:20 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
11:09 a.m. -- Public Speaking (Bixby Hill Road)
12:44 p.m. -- Alarm (Warner Ave)
2:44 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext)
4:35 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lincoln Pl/Railroad Ave)
6:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:03 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Weathersfield Bow)
Sunday, Nov. 13:
1:03 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Lincoln St)
9:59 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
10:31 a.m. -- Disturbance (Upper Main St)
11:50 a.m. -- Alarm (Lincoln Pl)
12:21 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (School St)
2:23 p.m. -- Fraud (Sand Hill Road)
2:53 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.