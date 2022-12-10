Monday, Nov. 28:
9:39 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:30 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Upper Main St)
1:23 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Susie Wilson Road)
3:06 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St/West St Ext)
4:22 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
4:49 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
6:34 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Colchester Road/Red Barn Road)
Tuesday, Nov. 29:
4:59 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Jackson St)
9:09 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Hillside Cir)
9:56 a.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Beech St)
11:29 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
12:26 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Ethan Allen Ave)
2:27 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Park St)
4:58 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Pearl St)
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
4:54 a.m. -- Mental Health (Railroad Ave)
11:51 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Jackson Hts)
1:46 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Lavoie Dr)
3:21 p.m. -- Mental Health (Railroad Ave)
4:03 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
6:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
10:29 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Dalton Dr)
Thursday, Dec. 1:
9:47 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
10:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
11:43 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Valleyview Dr)
12:48 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
4:27 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext/Pearl St)
5:22 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Essex Way)
9:38 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pinecrest Dr)
Friday, Dec. 2:
4:23 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Baker St)
6:57 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St)
8:33 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (River Road)
9:23 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Colchester Road)
9:52 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
12:10 p.m. -- Mental Health (Abare Ave)
2:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road/Educational Dr)
Saturday, Dec. 3:
1:45 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (West St)
8:05 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (New England Dr)
10:55 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (River Road)
2:19 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Essex Way)
3:05 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
3:50 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St/Essex Road)
6:30 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
Sunday, Dec. 4:
4:53 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
6:58 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Colchester Road)
9:57 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Cascade St/Park St)
10:33 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Carmichael St)
11:41 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (West St)
2:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
4:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.