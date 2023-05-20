This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, May 8:
5:57 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Center Road)
8:12 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
9:39 a.m. -- Child Abuse or Neglect (Prospect St)
10:33 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
1:09 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Wildwood Dr)
2:46 p.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
3:30 p.m. -- VIN Verification (River Road)
Tuesday, May 9:
7:02 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St)
8:58 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sunderland Way)
10:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
1:17 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Jericho Road)
1:35 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Center Road)
2:10 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Wilkinson Dr/Hayden St)
4:40 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Railroad Ave)
Wednesday, May 10:
2:06 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Gaines Ct)
5:47 a.m. -- Alarm (Sydney Dr)
8:48 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Wenonah Ave)
9:29 a.m. -- Fraud (West St)
10:34 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Essex Way)
11:29 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Educational Dr)
1:22 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Gaines Ct)
Thursday, May 11:
12:19 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
8:52 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Whitcomb Meadows Ln)
10:13 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (South St)
12:34 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Landfill Ln)
1:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road/Joshua Way)
4:26 p.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
5:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
Friday, May 12:
7:46 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Hiawatha Ave)
9:15 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Brigham Hill Road)
9:30 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Kellogg Road)
10:01 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Market Pl)
12:02 p.m. -- Disturbance (Maple St)
1:53 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Carmichael St)
4:28 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Summit St)
Saturday, May 13:
1:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Colchester Road)
4:49 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Road)
10:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Bixby Hill Road)
11:00 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Gardenside Ln)
11:19 a.m. -- Counterfitting (Center Road)
11:26 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Juniper Ridge Road)
1:34 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pinecrest Dr)
Sunday, May 14:
3:04 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
9:21 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Weed Road)
9:48 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Susie Wilson Road)
1:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm9)
3:25 p.m. -- ASsist-Public (Linden Ln)
6:15 p.m. -- DLS (I 289/Essex Way)
7:07 p.m. -- DUI (West St/South St)
