This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, May 29:
3:37 a.m. -- Trespassing (Center Road)
10:41 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St.)
1:49 p.m. -- Alarm (Greenwood Ave)
1:56 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Indian Brook Road)
3:56 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (River Road/North Williston Road)
5:55 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Browns River Road)
8:20 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, May 30:
5:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Kellogg Road)
7:03 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Maple St.)
7:50 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St./Curtis Ave.)
8:26 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Athens Dr.)
9:58 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pinecrest Dr.)
10:34 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
10:39 a.m. -- Fraud (Sugartree Ln)
Wednesday, May 31:
11:06 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
11:45 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Bobolink Cir.)
1:07 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St.)
1:19 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Suffolk Ln.)
2:57 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Maple St.)
5:39 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pinecrest Dr.)
9:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp.)
Thursday, June 1:
2:49 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Park St.)
5:11 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Brigham Hill Road)
8:01 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Summit St.)
9:12 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (West St.)
10:33 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Blackberry Road)
1:09 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Sunderland Way)
2:39 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Discovery Road)
Friday, June 2:
1:00 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Central St/Railroad Ave)
7:43 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Pearl St.)
9:01 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St.)
11:22 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Juniper Ridge Road)
1:28 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Park St.)
4:47 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Old Stage Road/Upper Main St.)
5:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St.)
Saturday, June 3:
1:43 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
6:25 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject or Attempt (Park St.)
8:48 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St.)
9:06 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St.)
1:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Parizo Dr. / Pinecrest Dr.)
3:53 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Oakwood Ln)
4:03 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St.)
Sunday, June 4:
2:30 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road)
3:27 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (River Road)
8:37 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St.)
12:05 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Colchester Road)
3:45 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Old Colchester Road)
4:19 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Kiln Road)
6:56 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Jackson St.)
