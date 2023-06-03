This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, May 22:
12:05 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Browns River Road/Pettingill)
8:18 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
9:07 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (River View Dr)
11:01 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Sunderland Way)
1:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
2:10 p.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment
4:24 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Stonebrook Cir)
Tuesday, May 23:
10:23 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Center Road)
3:12 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
5:02 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Autumn Pond Way)
6:01 p.m. -- Animal Bite (Essex Way)
8:34 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Roscoe Ct)
10:17 p.m. -- Overdose (Mansfield Ave)
10:37 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
Wednesday, May 24:
3:17 a.m. -- Alarm (Kellogg Road)
4:55 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Brickyard Road)
10:44 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:42 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Main St)
4:42 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Griffin Ln)
7:31 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
7:50 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Railroad Ave)
Thursday, May 25:
12:09 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Landfill Ln/Colchester Road)
5:54 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Maplewood Ln/Maple St)
9:12 a.m. -- Alarm (Partridge Dr)
10:57 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Sunderland Way)
11:57 a.m. -- Fraud (Susie Wilson Road)
1:02 p.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Park St)
4:16 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Weed Road)
Friday, May 26:
2:03 a.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Educational Dr)
6:45 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brickyard Road/Sugartree Ln)
7:20 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Market Pl)
8:07 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Gauthier Dr)
9:43 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Main St)
10:13 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Sand Hill Road)
11:32 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
Saturday, May 27:
12:17 a.m. -- DUI (Main St)
6:53 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Sunderland Way)
7:37 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
10:49 a.m. -- Illegal Burning (Killoran Dr)
11:57 a.m. -- Burglary (Center Road)
12:41 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
2:34 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sunderland Way)
Sunday, May 28:
5:23 a.m. -- Alarm (Jericho Road)
8:19 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Freeman Woods)
11:21 a.m. -- Mental Health (Franklin St)
5:38 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
7:41 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp)
8:10 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (I 289 Exit 7)
8:38 p.m. -- Eluding Police (Pinecrest Dr)
