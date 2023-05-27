This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, May 15:
3:07 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Susie Wilson Road)
8:02 a.m. -- Alarm (Center Road)
8:16 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Park St)
9:27 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Lincoln St)
10:09 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Ex 10)
12:07 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pearl St)
12:39 p.m. -- Overdose (Colchester Road)
Tuesday, May 16:
5:21 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Brigham Road)
7:59 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Suffolk Ln)
9:45 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Rosewood Triangle)
12:51 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
3:08 p.m. -- DLS (Pinecrest Dr/Pioneer St)
3:18 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Main St)
3:54 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pioneer St/Pinecrest Dr)
6:03 p.m. -- Burglary (Lincoln St)
Wednesday, May 17:
1:44 a.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
9:32 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Frederick Road)
12:36 p.m. -- Trespassing (Lincoln St)
12:54 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Center Road)
1:56 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Towers Road)
6:00 p.m -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Center Road)
6:01 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Orchard Terr)
11:45 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Cushing Dr)
Thursday, May 18:
3:28 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Vehicle (Sand Hill Road/Allen Martin Pkwy)
9:32 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Thompson Dr)
12:11 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
1:57 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Colchester Ave)
2:56 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Essex Way)
4:14 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Pioneer St)
5:11 p.m. -- Graffiti (Center Road)
Friday, May 19:
8:29 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
8:38 a.m. -- ID Theft (Pearl St)
8:58 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Grove St)
10:10 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Main St/Crestview Dr)
11:33 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Seneca Ave)
1:47 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Athens Dr)
3:11 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Margaret St)
Saturday, May 20:
5:54 a.m. -- Alarm (Susie Wilson Road)
9:08 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Main St)
11:31 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Brigham Hill Road)
1:56 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
2:05 p.m. -- Graffiti (Maple St/East St)
3:13 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
4:57 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St)
Sunday, May 21:
7:44 a.m. -- Burglary (Corporate Dr)
12:02 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
12:45 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Brigham Hill Road)
2:26 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
6:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/MM 9)
7:44 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Raceway Road)
10:20 p.m. -- Alarm (Educational Dr)
