This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, May 1:
8:44 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Susie Wilson Road)
2:08 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (North St/Lincoln St)
3:33 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Button Dr)
6:02 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Colchester Road)
6:14 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lincoln St)
6:51 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Byp)
10:19 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Center Road)
Tuesday, May 2:
8:14 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
9:39 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:58 a.m. -- Trespassing (Pearl St/West St)
12:18 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Steeplebush Road)
1:10 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
2:04 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
3:13 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Five Corners)
Wednesday, May 3:
9:57 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Valleyview Dr)
11:51 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Founders Road)
12:54 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
2:26 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Old Colchester Road)
3:09 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
5:08 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road)
7:36 p.m. -- Disturbance (River Road)
Thursday, May 4:
7:44 a.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
9:15 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road)
10:24 a.m. -- Trespassing (Pearl St)
11:53 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
12:03 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy)
12:34 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
4:42 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Grove St)
Friday, May 5:
8:11 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Main St)
11:29 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pleasant St)
12:37 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Autumn Pond Way)
2:12 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Carmichael St)
4:19 p.m. -- Fraud (Sand Hill Road)
4:27 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
4:42 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Ethan Allen Ave)
Saturday, May 6:
12:00 a.m. -- Disturbance (Wenonah Ave)
12:00 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
1:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Educational Dr)
1:46 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Essex Way)
1:58 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Greenbriar Dr)
2:56 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Colchester Road)
3:00 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, May 7:
9:37 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
12:23 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/MM9)
4:07 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
5:31 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pinecrest Dr)
6:22 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
6:44 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road/Essex Way)
7:24 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.