This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, March 6:
7:58 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Woods End Dr)
12:19 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sunderland Way)
12:57 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
1:10 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
2:58 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lost Nation Road/Old Stage Road)
3:30 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Prospect St)
4:58 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pinecrest Dr)
Tuesday, March 7:
12:42 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Pearl St)
10:26 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Lincoln St)
11:10 a.m. -- Fraud (Perkins Dr)
12:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
3:39 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunderland Way)
6:49 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Kellogg Road/Susie Wilson Road)
8:51 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Partridge Dr)
Wednesday, March 8:
2:31 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
8:13 a.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Gaines Ct)
9:00 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gauthier Dr)
10:19 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:05 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
4:56 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Stearns Ave)
5:19 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, March 9:
9:19 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St/Mill St)
10:01 a.m. -- Welfare Check (South Hill Dr)
1:16 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Main St/Crestview Dr)
2:11 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
5:01 p.m. -- DUI (Lincoln St)
8:03 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Lincoln St)
9:54 p.m. -- Fraud (Center Road)
Friday, March 10:
8:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:46 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/S Summit St)
12:17 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Greenbriar Dr)
1:19 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Pioneer St)
3:02 p.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
5:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Brickyard Road)
6:14 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
Saturday, March 11:
10:04 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Allen Martin Dr)
11:17 a.m.. -- Assist-Agency (Pleasant St)
12:24 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (I 289)
12:56 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Carmichael St)
1:28 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Lost Nation Road)
2:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
3:33 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
Sunday, March 12:
12:24 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (School St/Pearl St)
4:14 a.m. -- DLS (Colchester Road)
7:47 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Upper Main St)
10:17 a.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
11:42 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
1:28 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Jericho Road)
2:01 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Center Road)
