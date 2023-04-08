This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, March 27:
1:30 a.m. -- Animal-Noise (Brigham Hill Road)
8:56 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
9:31 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Elm St)
10:23 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Brickyard Road)
11:09 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:31 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Indian Brook Reservoir)
Tuesday, March 28:
7:29 a.m. -- Property Damage (Gauthier Dr)
7:59 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Market Place)
8:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Parl St/Park Terrace)
8:55 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pioneer St)
11:08 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Brigham Hill Road)
5:25 p.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St)
5:59 p.m. -- Assault (Lincoln St)
Wednesday, March 29:
6:51 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Sycamore Ln)
7:53 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Essex Way)
1:24 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
1:28 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Prospect St)
3:05 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Old Colchester Road)
4:40 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (VT Route 15)
6:35 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (VT Route 2A/ I 289)
9:50 p.m. -- DLS (Sand Hill Road)
Thursday, March 30:
3:07 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Railroad Ave/Main St)
3:19 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Railroad Ave)
4:33 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Franklin St)
9:12 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:12 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Dalton Dr)
11:00 a.m. -- Assist-Schools (Educational Dr)
4:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (South Summit St/Iroquois Ave)
Friday, March 31:
2:51 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Glenwood Dr)
8:15 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
10:15 a.m. -- Assist-Schools (Bixby Hill Road)
10:21 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:38 a.m. -- Fraud (Educational Dr)
2:58 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Wilkinson Dr)
Saturday, April 1:
12:50 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Susie Wilson Road)
7:15 a.m. -- Disturbance (Beech St)
1:09 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
2:06 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Pioneer St)
5:07 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lincoln St/St. James Pl)
6:57 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Hayden St)
8:04 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Kellogg Road)
Sunday, April 2:
2:14 a.m. -- Assault (Fuller Pl)
3:17 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (River St)
8:31 a.m. -- Alarm (Prospect St)
11:56 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Park St)
2:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
2:37 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
4:33 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Sunderland Way)
