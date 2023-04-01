This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, March 20:
9:34 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Park St/Five Corners)
9:39 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Red Barn Road/Lincoln St)
9:59 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Essex Way)
10:17 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St/Fairview Dr)
10:19 p.m. -- Suspicous Person (Pearl St)
10:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
11:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Rock Cut)
Tuesday, March 21:
6:02 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
8:01 a.m. -- Animal Noise (Brigham Road)
9:15 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
9:18 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
10:40 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
11:37 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
12:01 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
Wednesday, March 22:
9:22 a.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
10:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
10:55 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:17 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Craftsbury Ct)
1:53 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Arbor Terrace)
2:01 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (West St)
2:56 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St)
4:01 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Greenfield Road)
Thursday, March 23:
4:10 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Thompson Dr)
8:11 a.m. -- Larceny-Other (Killoran Dr)
10:53 a.m. -- Fraud (Jericho Road)
12:19 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
3:35 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
4:30 p.m. -- Stalking (Maple St)
7:47 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Railroad St)
Friday, March 24:
10:06 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
11:11 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
12:26 p.m. -- Fraud (Tyler Dr)
1:21 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
3:46 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
5:04 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Lincoln St)
6:28 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Saybrook Road)
Saturday, March 25:
1:05 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St)
6:56 a.m. -- Assault (Baker St)
9:21 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Main St)
11:24 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
7:49 p.m. -- Animal Noise (Edgewood Dr)
7:53 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Essex Way)
8:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
Sunday, March 26:
1:03 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Partridge Dr)
1:50 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Browns River Road)
2:07 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Catella Road)
3:56 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
1:44 p.m. -- Suspicicous Person (Jericho Road)
3:55 p.m. -- Mental Health (Cascade St)
6:30 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Browns River Road)
