This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, March 13:
8:40 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:21 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
10:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
1:09 p.m. -- Welfare Check (River View Dr)
2:59 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Prospect St)
3:31 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pine Ct)
4:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Park St)
Tuesday, March 14:
2:07 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
2:26 a.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Pearl St)
3:43 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road)
6:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
10:09 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
11:22 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
1:04 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Main St)
Wednesday, March 15:
3:17 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction City)
8:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289)
2:21 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Logwood Circ)
3:19 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
3:59 p.m. -- ID Theft (Deer Crossing Ln)
4:40 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Brigham Hill Road)
5:21 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
Thursday, March 16:
2:21 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Bobolink Cir)
8:43 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Indian Brook Road)
10:04 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Kellogg Road/Gauthier Dr)
10:53 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road/Fort Parkway)
12:01 p.m. --Traffic Stop (Main St/Athens Dr)
12:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
1:12 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pinecrest Dr)
3:37 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
Friday, March 17:
9:11 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
9:57 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
12:31 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Thompson Dr)
1:41 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road)
2:28 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Educational Dr)
3:01 p.m. -- Weapon Offense (Founders Road)
6:49 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
Saturday, March 18:
4:58 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
1:45 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Acorn Cir)
4:32 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
5:13 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Cherokee Ave)
6:26 p.m. -- Alarm (Hiawatha Ave)
10:36 p.m. -- Alarm (Center Road)
Sunday, March 19:
12:36 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Pearl St)
9:24 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Ethan Allen Ave)
12:38 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
2:27 p.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
5:22 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (S Summit St/Abenaki Ave)
6:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Rivendell Dr)
10:12 p.m. -- Overdose (Stearns Ave)
