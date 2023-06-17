Monday, June 5:
8:00 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Maple St.)
8:21 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (River Road)
11:22 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
12:35 p.m. -- Assault (Pioneer St.)
2:15 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St.)
2:42 p.m. -- Trespassing (Sunderland Way)
5:09 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Upper Main St.)
Tuesday, June 6:
9:14 a.m. -- Overdose (Lincoln St.)
10:31 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
11:05 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
2:23 p.m. -- Mental Health (Indigo Ln)
4:38 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
5:10 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Billie Butler Dr/Upper Main St.)
7:17 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Bluestem Road)
Wednesday, June 7:
10:12 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Founders Road)
10:26 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Williams St.)
1:18 p.m. -- Fraud (Briar Ln.)
2:14 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St.)
7:06 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Skunk Hollow Road/Route 117)
9:44 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Weed Road)
11:51 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Fuller Pl.)
Thursday, June 8:
12:12 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Autumn Pond Way)
8:43 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
8:56 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St.)
12:31 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
1:13 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Hiawatha Ave.)
3:11 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lamore Road)
3:27 p.m. -- Utility Problem (VT Route 15/Towers Road)
Friday, June 9:
7:46 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Susie Wilson Byp./Colchester Road)
9:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Suffolk Ln.)
9:35 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Old Colchester Road)
10:44 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Upper Main St.)
11:24 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St.)
1:42 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Rustic Dr.)
2:46 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St.)
Saturday, June 10:
1:42 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Educational Dr.)
7:19 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Main St./Densmore Dr.)
8:20 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp./Kellogg Road)
8:42 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Saybrook Road)
12:41 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
1:04 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (South St.)
2:25 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St.)
Sunday, June 11:
3:16 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Fuller Pl.)
11:47 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Partridge Dr.)
1:01 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Greenwood Ave.)
2:12 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
3:18 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pleasant St.)
3:58 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Lime Kiln Road/College Pkwy.)
