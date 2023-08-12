This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, July 31:
1:29 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Gentes Road)
4:40 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Carmichael St.)
11:14 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Lamell Ave)
12:22 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Center Road)
4:36 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Center Road)
8:10 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lincoln St.)
9:18 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Park St.)
Tuesday, Aug. 1:
5:08 a.m. -- Alarm (Main St.)
6:33 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
9:57 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
10:30 a.m. -- DLS (Pearl St.)
12:48 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Alderbrook Road)
2:48 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Bluestem Road)
5:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/River Road)
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
2:04 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Lincoln St./Lincoln Pl.)
8:53 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St.)
11:09 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lavoie Dr.)
12:07 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St.)
12:40 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Arbor Terrace)
4:29 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St.)
5:48 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, Aug. 3:
6:25 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St.)
11:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St.)
1:09 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road/Jericho Road)
3:15 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm 8)
4:15 p.m. -- Fraud (Sand Hill Road)
8:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
8:47 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Saxon Hill Road)
Friday, Aug. 4:
7:22 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Village Glen)
7:52 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Lincoln St.)
10:51 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gardenside Ln)
1:38 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
2:39 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
5:04 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Susie Wilson Road)
6:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Exit 9)
6:24 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
Saturday, Aug. 5:
5:24 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Jericho Road)
10:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Railroad Ave)
1:34 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sunderland Way)
2:53 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Ira Allen Dr.)
3:27 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
6:08 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Pinecrest Dr./Colchester Road)
8:15 p.m. -- Alarm (Sand Hill Road)
Sunday, Aug. 6:
12:59 a.m. -- Assist-DRE (South Main St., St. Albans City)
8:52 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (River Road)
10:12 a.m. -- Alarm (Warner Ave.)
11:07 a.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr.)
12:15 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Cascade St.)
3:41 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Essex Way)
7:07 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Jericho Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.