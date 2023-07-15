This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, July 3:
2:40 a.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
7:35 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Kings Ct)
9:29 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Greenfield Road)
12:29 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Orchard Terr)
4:03 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Sunderland Way)
5:45 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Iroquois Ave)
6:17 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Osgood Hill Road)
Tuesday, July 4:
8:32 a.m. -- Alarm (Saxonhollow Dr)
11:03 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Bixby Hill Road)
12:55 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
1:20 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Gaines Ct)
2:10 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Dartmoor Ct/Hampshire Ct)
3:21 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
6:13 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Park St)
Wednesday, July 5:
1:25 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
6:34 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
8:05 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
8:39 a.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Pinecrest Dr)
10:05 a.m. -- Animal-Noise (Alderbrook Road)
10:21 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
12:06 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Carmichael St)
Thursday, July 6:
2:15 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St./Desnmore Dr.)
5:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Susie Wilson Road)
8:49 a.m. -- Suicidal Subject/Attempt (Lamell Ave)
10:36 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St.)
11:37 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St.)
2:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr./Joshua Way)
2:57 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
Friday, July 7:
8:50 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
9:35 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
10:06 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
11:11 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Upper Main St.)
12:37 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Essex Way)
2:36 p.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr.)
6:29 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Pearl St.)
Saturday, July 8:
1:33 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road)
6:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
11:53 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pettengill Road/Browns River Road)
2:22 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Mason Dr.)
4:03 p.m. -- Counterfitting (Pearl St.)
7:07 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Center Road)
8:08 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Susie Wilson Byp/Kellogg Road)
Sunday, July 9:
12:47 a.m. -- Mental Health (Lincoln St.)
1:34 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Park St.)
3:55 a.m. -- Alarm (Lincoln St.)
11:31 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St.)
1:11 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Baker St.)
2:08 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St./Cascade Ct.)
5:14 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp/Colchester Road)
