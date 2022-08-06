The Essex Police Department reported 211 incidents during the week of July 25-41. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, July 25:
1:07 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Pearl St)
8:21 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pearl St)
9:27 a.m. -- Property Damage (Dalton Dr)
12:10 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Greenwood Ave)
12:25 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
2:22 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Colchester Road)
5:33 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Maple St)
5:45 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road/Naylor Road)
Tuesday, July 26:
2:38 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Jericho Road)
6:32 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Grove St)
8:50 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road/Cemetary Road)
1:06 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Jackson St)
3:22 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
6:54 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Jericho Road)
8:48 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Clems Dr)
Wednesday, July 27:
6:19 a.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
7:15 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road/Pettingill Road)
8:54 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Fuller Pl)
10:29 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sand Hill Road)
11:27 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Partridge Dr)
2:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Turnberry Road)
6:08 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
Thursday, July 28:
4:54 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Carmichael St/Essex Way)
8:32 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
11:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road/Allen Martin Dr)
12:46 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
2:39 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Susie Wilson Road)
3:05 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Maple St)
4:44 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
Friday, July 29:
6:48 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Foster Road/Sand Hill Road)
7:59 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (S Summit St/Iroquois Ave)
9:21 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (West St)
12:17 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Old Stage Coach Road)
1:18 p.m. -- Fraud (Brigham Hill Road)
2:04 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St)
4:59 p.m. -- Fraud (Oakwood Ln)
Saturday, July 30:
12:39 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Mansfield Ave)
2:38 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
8:32 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Joshua Way)
9:06 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (West St)
11:02 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pine Ct)
2:13 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Carmichael St)
4:39 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
Sunday, July 31:
5:11 a.m. -- Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
10:33 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
11:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/Killoran Dr)
12:25 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Sunderland Way)
2:41 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Common Wealth Ave)
5:46 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
9:31 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Essex Way)
