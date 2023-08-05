This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, July 24:
9:20 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr.)
10:12 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St.)
11:01 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St.)
11:41 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
1:46 p.m. -- Eluding Police (Pinecrest Dr. / Suffolk Ln)
3:09 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St.)
5:23 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Upper Main St./Athens Dr.)
Tuesday, July 25:
9:15 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
11:35 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (I 289)
11:57 a.m. -- Fraud (Steeplebush Road)
3:59 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
4:58 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Cushing Dr.)
5:31 p.m. -- Welfare Check (I 289 Exit 9)
7:32 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (North St.)
Wednesday, July 26:
8:33 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Fuller Pl.)
9:45 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Pearl St.)
11:33 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Franklin St.)
1:35 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
3:58 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Cascade St.)
4:20 p.m. -- False Pretense (Joshua Way)
5:15 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
Thursday, July 27:
12:13 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Landfill Ln)
8:24 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
9:35 a.m. -- Alarm (Corduroy Road)
12:01 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pearl St.)
12:55 p.m. -- Trespassing (Sunderland Way)
2:59 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St.)
3:06 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Grove St.)
Friday, July 28:
6:59 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (Vt Rte 128)
10:11 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pleasant St.)
11:05 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Pinecrest Dr.)
12:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St.)
2:03 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Essex Way)
4:01 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Foster Road)
9:03 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Franklin St.)
Saturday, July 29:
5:40 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
8:27 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Pearl St.)
10:48 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Pearl St.)
1:11 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St.)
3:02 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Freeman Woods)
4:03 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pearl St.)
8:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St./Taft St.)
8:35 p.m. -- Trespassing (Colchester Road)
Sunday, July 30:
4:09 a.m. -- Overdose (Dalton Dr.)
9:32 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Pearl St.)
2:59 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Vt Rte 2A/St. James Pl.)
3:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St.)
6:43 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Colonel Page Road)
7:27 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St.)
8:05 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Ira Allen Dr.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.