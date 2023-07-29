This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, July 17:
8:08 a.m. -- Burglary (Claire Road)
8:44 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
11:25 a.m. -- Fraud (Old Stage Road)
3:26 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Bixby Hill Road)
4:10 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Stearns Ave)
4:49 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Byp/VT Route 2A)
6:47 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (South St.)
Tuesday, July 18:
6:24 a.m. -- Alarm (Corporate Dr.)
7:29 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Lincoln St.)
10:02 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Gauthier Dr.)
12:42 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St.)
6:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St.)
6:16 p.m. -- Fire Incident (Susie Wilson Road/Sunderland Way)
11:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St.)
Wednesday, July 19:
2:29 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
3:34 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Lamell Ave)
8:13 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
8:28 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (West St.)
9:57 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunderland Way)
1:36 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Colchester Road/Susie Wilson Road)
8:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
Thursday, July 20:
7:09 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject or Attempt (Old Colchester Road)
8:37 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
2:00 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St.)
2:05 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road/Browns River Road)
2:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Jericho Road)
3:20 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Essex Way)
4:02 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Park St.)
Friday, July 21:
2:00 a.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
3:16 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Gero Ct)
10:13 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
11:51 a.m. -- Assist-Public (River Road)
1:40 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Browns River Road)
2:15 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St./South St.)
3:25 p.m. -- Utility Problem (Sand Hill Road/River Road)
Saturday, July 22:
8:00 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Sunderland Way)
9:13 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St.)
12:17 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St.)
3:57 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St.)
5:27 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Lincoln St.)
9:03 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St.)
10:04 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Osgood Hill Road)
Sunday, July 23:
1:54 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Willeys Ct)
8:26 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Osgood Hill Road)
10:23 a.m. -- Missing Person (Franklin St.)
11:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St.)
1:39 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St.)
5:32 p.m. -- Disturbance (Upper Main St.)
11:35 p.m. -- DUI (Colchester Road)
