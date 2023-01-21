This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Jan. 9:
1:43 a.m. -- Assist-K9 (Mill Pond Road / Haileys Way)
1:55 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Center Road)
7:45 a.m. -- Burglary (Main St)
8:11 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Brickyard Road)
8:28 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
9:09 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
10:08 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Cedar St)
2:08 p.m. -- False Pretense (Park St)
Tuesday, Jan. 10:
6:35 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St)
7:42 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
9:33 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinewood Dr / River Road)
10:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
12:03 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (River Road)
2:43 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Cedar St)
3:33 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Bixby Hill Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 11:
4:10 a.m. -- Mental Health (Autumn Pond Way)
9:25 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
11:05 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
1:32 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
2:48 p.m. -- Assist-Schools (Educational Dr)
4:41 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St/Railroad St)
7:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
Thursday, Jan. 12:
9:26 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Stage Road)
11:31 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Brigham Hill Road)
12:50 p.m. -- Phone Problem (Sugartree Ln)
2:51 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Park St/Pearl St)
3:09 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Camp St)
4:31 p.m. -- Animal - Noise (Grandview Ave)
6:12 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Bluestem Road)
Friday, Jan. 13:
8:38 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
9:08 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road)
10:37 a.m. -- Counterfitting (Pearl St)
11:53 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
12:45 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Stage Road)
1:33 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Saybrook Road)
2:35 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
Saturday, Jan. 14:
1:34 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Griffin Ln)
8:53 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Essex Way)
10:19 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
1:06 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Greenfield Ct)
4:49 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St)
5:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
7:32 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
Sunday, Jan. 15:
1:24 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Autumn Pond Way)
2:53 a.m. -- Assist-K9 (Mm 87, South Burlington)
3:17 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple Tree Pl, Williston)
8:23 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Central St)
3:45 p.m. -- Disturbance (Old Colchester Road)
6:58 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Old Colchester Road)
