Monday, Jan. 30:
2:49 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Winterlane Cir)
7:39 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gaines Ct)
8:51 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road/Indian Brook Road)
9:55 a.m. -- Assist-K9 (New England Dr)
1:42 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
4:14 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
5:02 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Jan. 31:
12:27 a.m. -- Court Order Violation (Maple St)
8:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
9:12 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Logwood Cir)
9:18 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Exit 9)
10:46 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Lincoln St)
2:54 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Church St)
4:09 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Center Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 1:
9:12 a.m. -- Assist-Court (South St)
12:05 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Colchester Road)
12:55 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Kellogg Road)
6:07 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
8:42 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/West St Ext)
8:43 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Partridge Dr)
9:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
Thursday, Feb. 2:
9:42 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Mansfield Ave)
11:42 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
12:26 p.m. -- Fraud (Saybrook Road)
1:35 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
2:23 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
4:18 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Greenfield Road)
6:19 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
Friday, Feb. 3:
5:00 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road)
9:49 a.m. -- Fraud (River Road)
11:45 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Colchester Road)
2:44 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
5:20 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
8:15 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
9:59 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
10:34 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Sand Hill Road)
Saturday, Feb. 4:
12:04 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
3:27 a.m. -- Alarm (Kellogg Road)
10:43 a.m. -- Welfare Check (River Road)
11:26 a.m. -- DUI (Upper Main St)
2:20 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (Williston Road, Williston)
5:58 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (South St/West St)
6:50 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
Sunday, Feb. 5:
12:30 a.m.-- Winter Parking (Essex Junction City)
8:19 a.m. -- Alarm (Susie Wilson Road)
9:40 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Ex 9)
10:28 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Franklin St)
1:39 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
2:08 p.m. -- DLS (River Road)
3:08 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.