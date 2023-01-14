Monday, Jan. 2:
6:48 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
12:11 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
1:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
2:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Linden Ln)
2:10 p.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Oliver Wight Dr)
4:12 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Main St)
6:33 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Redwood Terr)
Tuesday, Jan. 3:
9:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
10:35 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:16 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Prospect St)
1:50 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Vt Rte 15/Essex Way)
3:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Five Corners)
6:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
8:22 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Towers Road)
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
5:43 a.m. -- Overdose (Center Road)
8:06 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Brickyard Road)
8:41 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Educational Dr)
9:26 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
11:16 a.m. -- Mental Health (Acorn Cir)
12:32 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Kings Court)
Thursday, Jan. 5:
7:56 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
8:50 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Fuller Pl)
9:58 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St)
11:20 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
1:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
1:16 p.m. -- Trespassing (Park St)
2:29 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Foster Road)
Friday, Jan. 6:
7:26 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Curve Hill Road)
9:07 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
10:21 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Educational Dr)
10:29 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Dalton Dr)
2:19 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Cabot Dr)
2:35 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Chelsea Road)
Saturday, Jan. 7:
3:26 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
7:29 a.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
9:05 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/S Summit St)
10:00 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
11:03 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road/Pearl St)
3:00 p.m. -- Fraud (Old Colchester Road)
4:28 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
4:53 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
Sunday, Jan. 8:
1:28 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Villa Dr)
2:36 a.m. -- Disturbance - Family (Susie Wilson Road)
6:07 a.m. -- Accident - Damage (Colchester Road)
8:13 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Margaret St)
1:28 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Autumn Pond Way)
2:46 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Central St)
6:24 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Maple St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.