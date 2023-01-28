This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Jan. 16:
3:00 a.m. -- Alarm (Maplewood Ln)
9:58 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Center Road)
12:45 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Rosewood Ln)
2:49 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Susie Wilson Road)
5:10 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
8:38 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm9)
9:17 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Curtis Ave)
Tuesday, Jan. 17:
8:50 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
9:23 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:44 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:53 a.m. -- Suicidal-Attempt (Maple St)
1:30 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Sunderland Way)
1:56 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Lincoln St)
2:37 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Camp St)
6:39 p.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
12:05 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
1:12 a.m. -- Property Damage (Brigham Hill Road)
9:37 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Maple St)
11:18 a.m. -- Fraud (Susie Wilson Road)
11:49 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:05 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lang Dr)
1:26 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Maple St/Tiffany Ln)
Thursday, Jan. 19:
9:42 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Sunderland Way)
12:06 p.m. -- Assist-Public (McGregor St)
1:02 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
1:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Sand Hill Road)
3:09 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Main St)
5:27 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Susie Wilson Road)
6:19 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Maple St)
Friday, Jan. 20:
4:14 a.m. -- Alarm (Jericho Road)
8:15 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:21 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
3:19 p.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
4:32 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Jericho Road/Allen Martin Dr)
4:36 p.m. -- Property Damage (Jericho Road)
7:53 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Carmichael St)
Saturday, Jan. 21:
2:59 a.m. -- Alarm (Central St)
7:57 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
1:00 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Kiln Road)
2:13 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
5:17 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Gardenside Ln)
7:27 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Center Road)
10:08 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
Sunday, Jan. 22:
2:10 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 7)
4:49 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Catella Road)
5:26 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Center Road)
6:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm 9)
7:21 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
7:50 p.m. -- Abandoned Vehicle (River Road/Greenfield Road)
8:41 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (I 289/Exit 7)
