Monday, Feb. 6:
12:20 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pinecrest Dr)
8:22 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
11:08 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
11:42 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Essex Way)
12:32 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:59 p.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Maple St)
3:47 p.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 7:
8:26 a.m. -- Assault (Colchester Road)
9:41 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Lincoln St)
11:09 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/West St Ext)
12:07 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunderland Way)
12:51 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Joshua Way/Pinecrest Dr)
1:28 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
1:59 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
2:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
1:58 a.m. -- Missing Person (Old Colchester Road)
7:05 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Ethan Allen Ave)
8:15 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
9:27 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jackson St)
10:56 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
1:32 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
1:39 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Colchester Road)
Thursday, Feb. 9:
1:52 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
5:48 a.m. -- Alarm (Discovery Road)
9:25 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Saxonhollow Dr)
11:01 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:04 p.m. -- Mental Health (Old Stage Road)
3:37 p.m. -- Fraud (Sunderland Way)
3:45 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Colchester Road)
Friday, Feb. 10:
2:06 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Wilkinson Dr)
9:00 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Crestview Road)
9:30 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
12:01 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Maple St)
1:09 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Colchester Road)
4:02 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Andrew Ave)
6:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
Saturday, Feb. 11:
10:24 a.m. -- Alarm (W Sleepy Hollow Road)
12:18 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park Terr)
1:02 p.m. -- Acciednt-Damage (Kellogg Road/Susie Wilson Road)
2:49 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
3:38 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St)
7:26 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Upper Main St)
9:47 p.m. -- Mental Health (Old Stage Road)
Sunday, Feb. 12:
1:35 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Freeman Woods)
3:36 a.m. -- Alarm (Carmichael St)
9:49 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Essex Way)
10:09 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 9)
10:16 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
11:26 a.m. -- Asist-Public (Sand Hill Road)
3:45 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
