Monday, Feb. 27:
6:55 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Sand Hill Road)
8:56 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Carmichael St)
10:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:02 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Autumn Pond Way)
12:23 p.m. -- DUI (College Pkwy/Woodside Dr)
1:08 p.m. -- Traffic stop (North St/Central St)
5:02 p.m. -- Animal Noise (Sydney Dr)
5:16 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (West St)
Tuesday, Feb. 28:
7:24 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Joshua Way)
8:36 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (West St)
12:06 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kellogg Road)
1:20 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (West St)
2:35 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Center Road)
4:22 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Sugartree Ln)
8:17 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
Wednesday, March 1:
9:58 a.m. -- Overdose (Pearl St)
10:57 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
12:30 p.m. -- Public Speaking (Maple St)
3:38 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
5:07 p.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
6:56 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Essex Way)
7:15 p.m. -- Assist-Court (River St)
Thursday, March 2:
3:44 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
10:00 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
11:13 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 9)
1:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
3:51 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Lincoln St)
5:25 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Londonderry Ln)
8:42 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Bixby Hill Road)
Friday, March 3:
1:39 a.m. -- DUI (Center Road/Browns River Road)
3:48 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Brickyard Road)
6:40 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
9:05 a.m. -- Property Damage (Center Road)
10:15 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
11:36 a.m. -- Property Damage (S Summit St)
12:59 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St)
Saturday, March 4:
12:07 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
3:31 a.m. -- Winter Parking (S Hill Dr)
4:11 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Landfill Ln)
4:56 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lavigne Road)
9:18 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Gardenside Ln)
11:59 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Sunderland Way)
3:50 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (River Road)
Sunday, March 5:
1:08 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St/South St)
2:30 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Main St)
8:36 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Sand Hill Road)
2:24 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road)
3:27 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
4:58 p.m. -- Mental Health (Main St/Lincoln St)
5:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.