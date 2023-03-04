This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Feb. 20:
1:03 a.m. -- DUI (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
7:12 a.m. -- Graffiti (Park St)
8:41 a.m. -- Fraud (Rosewood Triangle)
10:40 a.m. -- Assist-Schools (Founders Road)
11:13 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
1:24 p.m. -- Center Road (Assist-Public)
3:24 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
Tuesday, Feb. 21:
1:22 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (River Road/Greenfield Road)
2:10 a.m. -- Overdose (West St)
9:09 a.m. -- Assault (West St)
9:32 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Center Road)
5:09 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Cascade St/Park St)
5:45 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
6:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Exit 10)
Wednesday, Feb. 22:
3:47 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Town)
6:42 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
9:38 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sand Hill Road)
11:04 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Corduroy Road)
12:19 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Pleasant St)
1:35 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
3:00 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (Orion Dr, Colchester)
4:36 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road/Greenfield Road)
Thursday, Feb. 23:
4:20 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Raymond Dr)
5:54 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
7:45 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:05 a.m. -- Trespassing (Dunbar Dr)
10:02 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
10:40 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
12:03 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Aurora Ln)
Friday, Feb. 24:
1:44 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Railroad Ave)
4:12 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Jackson St)
9:12 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
1:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Sunderland Way)
1:53 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
2:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/Wenonah Ave)
4:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Ex 11)
Saturday, Feb. 25:
8:46 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gaines Court)
11:28 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Autumn Pond Way)
2:46 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
4:48 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Susie Wilson Road)
4:59 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
5:31 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Browns River Road)
6:57 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Vt Route 15/Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, Feb. 26:
12:48 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
1:07 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
3:05 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Center Road)
12:28 p.m. -- Alarm (Windridge Road)
4:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Main St)
5:23 p.m. -- Tresspassing (River View Dr)
6:37 p.m. -- DUI (Osgood Hill Road)
