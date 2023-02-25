This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Feb. 13:
12:03 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Main St)
8:24 a.m. -- Alarm (Greenwood Ave)
10:37 a.m. -- Assist-Schools (Founders Road)
11:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
12:17 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:34 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr/Jackson Heights)
2:48 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Prospect St)
Tuesday, Feb. 14:
6:23 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
9:37 a.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
2:17 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Main St)
4:48 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St/I 289)
5:58 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Park St)
6:33 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road/I 289)
8:17 p.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
6:00 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Thompson Dr)
6:34 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pearl St)
10:39 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
11:45 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Ketchum Dr)
12:14 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
12:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Allen Martin Dr)
4:13 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
Thursday, Feb. 16:
5:57 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (River Road)
7:25 a.m. -- Welfare Check (River View Dr)
9:31 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Five Corners)
10:04 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
11:54 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St)
1:33 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
3:38 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
Friday, Feb. 17:
2:41 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Jericho Road/Whitcomb Meadows)
10:22 a.m. -- Burglary (Pearl St)
12:17 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
1:30 p.m. -- Computer Crime (Steeplebush Road)
1:35 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
2:00 p.m. -- Trespassing (Gardenside Ln)
3:46 p.m. -- Larceny - Retail Theft (Essex Way)
Saturday, Feb. 18:
12:01 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Park St)
8:35 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Stanton Dr)
11:06 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
1:39 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Sleepy Hollow Road)
4:22 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
7:36 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Sleepy Hollow Road)
8:17 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Whitcomb Meadows Ln)
Sunday, Feb. 19:
12:49 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Park St)
1:10 a.m. -- DUI (Pearl St)
8:46 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
9:42 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
10:22 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Brickyard Road)
12:25 p.m. -- Assist-Damage (Pearl St)
4:19 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
5:52 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Grove St/Main St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.