Monday, Dec. 19:
12:39 a.m. -- Mental Health (Susie Wilson Road)
11:04 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Sunderland Way)
11:20 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:31 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:18 p.m. -- Alarm (Logwood Circ)
2:40 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Iroquois Ave)
3:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Commonwealth Dr)
Tuesday, Dec. 20:
3:06 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Town)
3:58 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction City)
11:09 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
11:32 a.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Beech St)
1:09 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Greenbriar Dr)
2:06 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
3:18 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
Wednesday, Dec. 21:
8:26 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Park St)
10:36 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr)
12:44 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
2:07 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Brigham Hill Road)
2:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
3:54 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
3:58 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Susie Wilson Road)
Thursday, Dec. 22:
4:22 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Kellogg Road/Gauthier Dr)
7:26 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
9:47 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Osgood Hill Road)
11:55 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
1:12 p.m. -- Animal - Problem (Lincoln St)
2:21 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St/S Summit St)
5:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Warner Ave)
Friday, Dec. 23:
8:44 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Wilkinson Dr)
9:32 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr)
2:04 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Saybrook Road)
3:45 p.m. -- Mental Health (River Road)
4:10 p.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
5:09 p.m. -- Mental Health (River Road)
7:05 -- DUI (Main St/Athens Dr)
Saturday, Dec. 24:
12:08 a.m. -- Alarm (Central St)
8:22 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Alder Ln)
10:21 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
3:10 p.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Upland Road)
5:38 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Maple St)
8:49 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Colchester Road)
9:15 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
Sunday, Dec. 25:
12:16 a.m. -- Animal-Dead (Main St/Athens Dr)
1:02 a.m. -- Assault (Park St)
1:31 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Abare Dr)
3:31 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Bass Ln)
9:26 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (VT Route 2A)
11:01 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (S Hill Dr)
1:59 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Baker St)
