The Essex Police Department reported 197 incidents during the week of Aug. 8-14. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Aug. 8:
1:25 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
2:53 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
11:48 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
1:37 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St Ext)
5:30 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
5:54 p.m. -- Recoverd/Stolen Property (College Pkwy/Woodside Dr)
7:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln Pl)
9:14 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Kings Ct)
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
2:06 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
2:21 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Essex Way)
7:33 a.m. -- Alarm (Oliver Wight Dr)
11:01 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
3:04 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Lincoln St)
4:09 p.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
5:43 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Baker St)
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
6:06 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Old Stage Road)
10:22 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
11:06 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Place Dr, Jericho)
12:55 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Park St/Iroquois Ave)
1:57 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Foster Road)
4:48 p.m. -- Medical Incident (West St)
5:38 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
Thursday, Aug. 11:
12:06 a.m. -- Disturbance (Rustic Dr)
8:32 a.m. -- Mental Health (Bixby Hill Road)
8:56 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Cabot Dr/Old Stage Road)
10:35 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
12:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
2:29 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Logwood Cir)
3:09 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Essex Way)
Friday, Aug. 12:
2:00 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Camp St)
9:22 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Logwood Cir)
11:57 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
12:41 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Dalton Dr)
2:11 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Lost Nation Road)
3:25 p.m. -- Fraud (Pioneer St)
4:11 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Abnaki Ave)
Saturday, Aug. 13:
1:00 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Colchester Road)
2:48 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Williston Road/South Ridge Road)
8:42 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
10:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
11:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
1:55 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
2:35 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Aspen Dr/Beech St)
Sunday, Aug. 14:
8:25 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Pearl St)
10:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
11:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
1:03 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Saybrook Road)
1:42 p.m. -- Alarm (Greenwood Ave)
4:42 p.m. -- Assist-Public (River Road)
9:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
