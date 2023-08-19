Monday, Aug. 7
1:22 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Button Dr.)
3:38 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Red Pine Cir.)
7:21 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Drury Dr.)
1:16 p.m. -- Animal -Problem (Hagan Dr.)
1:22 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road/VT Route 15)
2:56 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Susie Wilson Road)
8:32 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St.)
Tuesday, Aug. 8:
5:52 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St.)
8:27 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
10:05 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St.)
11:04 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
1:21 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Old Stage Road)
3:38 p.m. -- Alarm (Central St.)
5:12 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Railroad Ave.)
7:25 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Brigham Hill Road)
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
1:15 a.m. -- Disturbance (Baker St.)
5:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
10:03 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Ewing Pl.)
11:03 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Essex Road/James Brown Dr.)
1:34 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Gaines Ct.)
5:52 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
7:30 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Lamoille St.)
Thursday, Aug. 10:
12:19 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Pearl St.)
8:25 a.m. -- Welfare Check (River Road)
9:45 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
11:37 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Griffin Ln.)
1:00 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
1:31 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Lincoln St.)
3:30 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Chelsea Road)
Friday, Aug. 11:
1:36 a.m. -- Missing Person (Main St.)
6:45 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St.)
9:00 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Rosewood Ln.)
11:17 a.m. -- Alarm (Laurel Dr.)
11:53 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Freeman Woods)
2:02 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St.)
4:04 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Autumn Pond Way)
Saturday, Aug. 12:
2:06 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Lincoln St.)
6:41 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
11:07 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St.)
12:21 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
6:01 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St.)
8:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St./Cascade St.)
8:47 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, Aug. 13:
2:45 a.m. -- Missing Person (Grandview Ave.)
7:44 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road/Pinecrest Dr.)
11:49 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St.)
4:02 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Baker St.)
5:45 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Turn Around)
8:00 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Lamell Ave.)
8:10 p.m. -- Utility Problem (Lost Nation Road/Discovery Road)
