The Essex Police Department reported 247 incidents during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Aug. 29:
2:04 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
8:02 a.m. -- Alarm (Kellogg Road)
9:09 a.m. -- Mental Health (Kellogg Road)
12:07 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:04 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Center Road)
2:00 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
4:19 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Pine Ct)
Tuesday, Aug. 30:
12:54 a.m. -- Missing Person (Maple St)
2:46 a.m. -- Assault (Railroad Ave)
8:09 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Byp/Kellogg Road)
10:04 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Colchester Road)
2:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Chapin Road)
3:45 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Franklin St)
5:17 p.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
Wednesday, Aug. 31:
5:44 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Sand Hill Road)
9:41 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
10:54 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
1:10 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
3:44 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
4:58 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Frederick Road)
5:43 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
Thursday, Sept. 1:
12:35 a.m. -- Mental Health (West St)
3:27 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Lincoln St)
7:23 a.m. -- Medical Incident (River Road)
8:14 a.m. -- Fraud (Saxon Hollow Dr)
11:58 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Bixby Hill Road)
1:32 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Grove St)
3:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
Friday, Sept. 2:
12:50 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunderland Way)
11:15 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
1:02 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
1:53 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Old Colchester Road)
3:42 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Alder Ln/Jericho Road)
5:00 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St)
5:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
6:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road/Joshua Way)
Saturday, Sept. 3:
5:52 a.m. -- Burglary (Pearl St)
7:05 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (David Dr)
8:40 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Rosewood Trl)
12:37 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Grove St)
1:05 p.m. -- Weapon Offense (Pearl St)
2:28 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Pearl St)
3:23 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
Sunday, Sept. 4:
1:17 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Sand Hill Road)
1:33 a.m. -- Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
11:04 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Beech St)
1:06 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
3:02 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
6:08 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pearl St)
6:22 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Pearl St)
10:11 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
