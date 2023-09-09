This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Aug. 28:
9:57 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Jericho Road)
11:44 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Upper Main St.)
12:25 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
1:07 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St.)
4:52 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Rotunda Ave.)
5:33 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Brickyard Road)
6:46 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St.)
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
1:05 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Educational Dr.)
3:57 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Educational Dr.)
8:40 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Pioneer St.)
9:42 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
10:25 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pioneer St./Stearns Ave.)
12:14 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
12:49 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St.)
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
10:22 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Upper Main St.)
11:25 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
1:31 p.m. -- Trespassing (Park St.)
3:44 p.m. -- Computer Crime (Seneca Ave.)
4:03 p.m. -- Disturbance (Jericho Road)
4:39 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St.)
6:33 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (North Ave/Leddy Park Road, Burlington)
Thursday, Aug. 31:
8:05 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St.)
9:46 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Woods End Dr.)
12:06 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Pearl St.)
12:49 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St.)
2:37 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brigham Road)
3:30 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Shunpike Road, Williston)
4:39 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St./Park St.)
Friday, Sept. 1:
6:10 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Steeplebush Road)
7:35 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Fuller Pl.)
11:07 a.m. -- Fraud (Park St.)
11:59 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (I 289/VT Route 2A)
1:32 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Park St.)
3:31 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Joshua Way)
4:40 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (I 289 Exit 7)
Saturday, Sept. 2:
12:29 a.m. -- Eluding Police (Colchester Road/Susie Wilson Road)
12:43 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St.)
8:08 a.m. -- Fraud (Susie Wilson Road)
8:41 a.m. -- Animal-Noise (Sydney Dr.)
10:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St.)
5:39 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Jericho Road)
7:47 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Railroad St.)
Sunday, Sept. 3:
9:15 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (South St.)
11:07 a.m. -- Burglary (Morse Dr.)
2:19 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Park St.)
4:06 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Pearl St.)
4:49 p.m. -- Mental Health (Suffolk Ln.)
7:29 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Abnaki Ave.)
9:54 p.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.