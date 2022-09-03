The Essex Police Department reported 226 incidents during the week of Aug. 22-28. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Aug. 22:
2:14 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
7:14 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Brigham Hill Road)
7:43 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Camp St)
9:54 a.m. -- Embezzlement (Jackson St)
11:41 a.m. -- Disorderly Conduct (Bixby Hill Road)
12:53 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
2:11 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Aug. 23:
2:28 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Logwood Circle)
10:19 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Payne St)
12:07 p.m. -- Fraud (Roscoe Ct)
4:12 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Frederick Road)
4:18 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Linden Ln)
6:10 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Carmichael St)
8:13 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, Aug. 24:
6:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
9:12 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Educational Dr)
12:30 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Curtis Ave)
2:08 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Jericho Road)
4:00 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road/Essex Way)
6:39 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
7:04 p.m. -- Missing Person (Lincoln St)
Thursday, Aug. 25:
3:40 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Center Road)
5:27 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Abare Ave)
7:15 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Railroad Ave)
8:45 a.m. -- Assist-K9 (Colchester Point Road)
9:19 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:36 p.m. -- Assist-Court (East St)
8:02 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Fuller Pl)
Friday, Aug. 26:
5:58 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Educational Dr)
8:44 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (River St)
9:16 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
11:23 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
3:08 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road)
5:00 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Susie Wilson Road)
5:55 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
Saturday, Aug. 27:
3:44 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Sugartree Ln)
2:42 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
3:33 p.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
3:41 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
4:25 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (West St)
5:20 p.m. -- Mental Health (Sugartree Ln)
6:21 p.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St)
Sunday, Aug. 28:
12:15 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pine Ct)
5:01 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
12:33 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Pearl St)
1:47 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St)
2:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
4:32 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
7:08 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Essex Way)
