Monday, Aug. 15:
1:56 a.m. -- Fish and Game Complaint (Pearl St)
9:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
1:03 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
2:31 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
2:44 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Susie Wilson Road)
5:03 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
6:25 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Aug. 16:
12:26 a.m. -- Foot Patrol (Essex Way)
7:14 a.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Main St)
9:15 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St)
11:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Carmichael St)
5:25 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Jericho Road)
8:32 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Pearl St)
Wednesday, Aug. 17:
6:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pettingill Road/Browns River Road)
10:27 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Old Stage Road)
12:06 p.m. -- Traffic stop (Pinecrest Dr)
1:18 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:54 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
3:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Fort Pkwy/Ethan Allen Ave)
6:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
Thursday, Aug. 18:
7:45 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (River St)
9:10 a.m. -- Fraud (Brickyard Road)
9:19 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pearl St)
10:29 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Towers Road)
1:31 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Park St)
3:06 p.m. -- Retail Theft (Sunderland Way)
8:29 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Whitcomb Meadows Ln)
Friday, Aug. 19:
6:07 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Maple St)
8:32 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Col Page Road/Old Stage Road)
10:29 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Maple St)
11:33 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (West St)
1:15 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road)
2:10 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Essex Way)
3:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Essex Road)
Saturday, Aug. 20:
9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
10:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
12:27 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Gentes Road)
3:19 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Bypass)
4:05 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Hiawatha Ave)
6:33 p.m. -- Disturbance (Sand Hill Road)
7:08 p.m. -- Traffic stop (June Way/South St)
Sunday, Aug. 21:
12:41 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Sugartree Ln)
8:05 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Densmore Dr)
10:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
12:04 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Old Stage Road)
12:44 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Greenwood Ave)
1:03 p.m. -- Alarm (Hubbells Falls Dr)
1:56 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Colchester Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.