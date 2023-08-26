This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Aug. 14:
12:54 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
6:40 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Baker St.)
11:20 a.m. -- Larceny-from building (Carmichael St.)
1:23 p.m. -- Assault (Baker St.)
2:08 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Autumn Pond Way)
4:15 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Baker St.)
6:28 p.m. -- DUI (Browns River Dr.)
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
8:58 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (South St.)
10:10 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Creek Road)
10:30 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Pearl St.)
11:00 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
1:13 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Steeplebush Road)
2:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Five Corners)
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
11:42 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St.)
1:47 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pinecrest Dr.)
2:29 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Sand Hill Road)
3:32 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Fuller Pl.)
6:09 p.m. -- Traffic stop (Towers Road/Bixby Hill Road)
8:21 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (River Road/Sand Hill Road)
9:11 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Exit 9)
Thursday, Aug. 17:
8:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
12:11 p.m. -- Embezzlement (Pearl St.)
1:24 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pinecrest Dr./Colchester Road)
2:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St.)
4:25 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St.)
4:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Autumn Pond Way)
5:15 p.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Kellogg Road)
Friday, Aug. 18:
12:16 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
8:00 a.m. -- Assist-Public (I 289 Eb)
10:37 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St.)
1:52 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (River Road)
2:55 p.m. -- Disturbance (Upland Road)
3:31 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Maple St.)
7:02 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Frederick Road)
Saturday, Aug. 19:
12:58 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Maple St.)
9:15 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Market Pl.)
11:14 a.m. -- Assist-Medical (Central St.)
3:43 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St.)
5:37 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
6:29 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Old Stage Road)
9:16 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Steeplebush Road)
Sunday, Aug. 20:
1:18 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Upper Main St./Commonwealth)
8:29 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Central St.)
8:54 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
5:08 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Stage Road)
7:59 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St.)
9:21 p.m. -- Alcohol Offense (Pearl St.)
9:50 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (West St.)
11:11 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Five Corners)
