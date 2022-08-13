The Essex Police Department reported 224 incidents during the week of Aug. 1-7. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Aug. 1:
6:52 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Jericho Road)
8:36 a.m. -- Illegal Dumping (Gauthier Dr)
9:38 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:47 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Owaissa Ave)
3:23 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Old Colchester Road)
4:12 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (S Summit St)
4:36 p.m. -- Restraining Order (Maple St)
Tuesday, Aug. 2:
2:05 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
5:37 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (West St)
11:01 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
12:19 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
2:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
3:37 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Elm St/Jackson St)
5:04 p.m. -- ID Theft (Park St)
Wednesday, Aug. 3:
12:56 a.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
2:44 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
7:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Willoughby Dr/Old Stage Road)
9:31 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Old Stage Road)
11:01 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (West St)
12:05 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Brickyard Road)
2:03 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
Thursday, Aug. 4:
12:34 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Beech St)
2:22 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
7:11 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Carmichael St)
8:24 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Colchester Road)
9:13 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (South St)
11:13 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Hiawatha Ave)
12:38 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Maple St)
Friday, Aug. 5:
8:30 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Saybrook Road)
9:16 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Lincoln St)
2:29 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Susie Wilson Road)
3:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Hubbells Falls Dr)
4:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
6:14 p.m. -- Animal-Cruelty (Hiawatha Ave)
7:38 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Sand Hill Road)
Saturday, Aug. 6:
10:43 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Central St)
11:57 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Lincoln St)
12:10 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
1:47 p.m. -- Child Abuse or Neglect (Sunderland Way)
2:48 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (River Road/Valley View Dr)
5:58 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Susie Wilson Road)
9:45 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Griffin Ln)
Sunday, Aug. 7:
1:41 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Pearl St)
8:22 a.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Old Colchester Road)
11:46 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Oakwood Ln)
2:47 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Maple St)
5:07 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Sunset Dr)
7:04 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Lamoille St)
10:42 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Browns Terr)
