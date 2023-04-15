This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, April 3:
4:22 a.m. -- Alarm (Center Road)
4:58 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (South St/Orchard Terrace)
9:40 a.m. -- Child Abuse or Neglect (Maple St)
10:32 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
11:42 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Old Colchester Road)
1:02 p.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St)
2:26 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
7:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Hawthorn Circle)
Tuesday, April 4:
9:34 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
9:50 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
10:02 a.m. -- Mental Health (Baker St)
12:30 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Jericho Road)
3:11 p.m. -- VIN Verification (Park St)
3:38 p.m. -- ID Theft (Osgood Hill Road)
5:26 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Stearns Ave)
Wednesday, April 5:
10:21 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (South St)
10:23 a.m. -- Weapon Offense (Gauthier Dr)
10:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/S Summit St)
11:31 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:51 p.m. -- Alarm (Old Stage Road)
2:06 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Railroad Ave)
6:13 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
Thursday, April 6:
2:05 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Sand Hill Road)
5:45 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Pinecrest Dr)
7:11 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
11:39 a.m. -- Utility Problem (North St/Main St)
2:26 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Center Road)
6:07 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Morse Dr)
7:44 p.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
Friday, April 7:
7:28 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Sand Hill Road)
8:54 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Commonwealth Ave)
11:05 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Upper Main St)
11:18 a.m. -- Assist-Schools (Educational Dr)
12:20 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Essex Way)
1:38 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Button Dr)
1:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
Saturday, April 8:
8:58 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
11:07 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (River View Dr)
2:11 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Gentes Road)
3:44 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
4:50 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Grove St)
5:29 p.m. -- DLS (Main St/Church St)
7:00 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Browns River Road)
8:33 p.m. -- Overdose (Briar Ln)
Sunday, April 9:
12:11 a.m. -- Citizens Dispute (Park St)
12:58 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
11:01 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
11:25 a.m. -- Missing Person (Linden Ln)
1:26 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pearl St)
2:09 p.m. -- Trespassing (Indian Brook Road)
2:48 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Craftsbury Ct/Cabot Dr)
