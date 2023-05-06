Monday, April 24:
6:08 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
10:29 a.m. -- Fraud (Old Stage Road)
11:43 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
1:12 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Pearl St)
1:23 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Park St)
1:50 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Pearl St)
6:06 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Brickyard Road)
Tuesday, April 25:
10:07 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Gaines Court)
11:34 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Brickyard Road)
1:04 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Jericho Road)
4:32 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Essex Way)
8:05 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Essex Way)
10:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St)
11:12 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp/Vt Route 2A)
Wednesday, April 26:
2:13 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Red Pine Cir)
8:45 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Park St)
10:08 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road/Peachem Ln)
2:03 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Corporate Dr)
3:22 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Colchester Road)
6:53 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Park St)
8:44 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Byp/Colchester)
Thursday, April 27:
7:01 a.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
8:22 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St/Old Stage Road)
8:55 a.m. -- Assist-Court (West St)
9:02 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Railroad Ave)
10:01 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
2:19 p.m. -- Court Order Violation (Susie Wilson Road)
2:39 p.m. -- Phone Problem (Founders Road)
Friday, April 28:
12:22 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Craftsbury Court)
5:31 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Pinecrest Dr/Pioneer St)
7:26 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (Susie Wilson Road/Davis Dr)
12:14 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Dr)
1:09 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Grandview Ave/Willeys Court)
1:42 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Maple St/Main St)
4:25 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Craftsbury Court)
Saturday, April 29:
9:25 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Colchester Road)
12:54 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
3:23 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (River Road)
5:23 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm11)
6:18 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Grove St)
6:38 p.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
9:02 p.m. -- Disturbance (Central St)
10:52 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Aspen Dr)
Sunday, April 30:
7:41 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
10:35 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
12:33 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Craftsbury Court)
3:09 p.m. -- Larceny-from person (Maple St)
4:14 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Central St)
4:40 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Perkins Dr)
5:20 p.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.