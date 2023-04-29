Monday, April 17:
2:07 a.m. -- Fish and Game Complaint (River Road)
8:32 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Lincoln St)
9:25 a.m. -- VIN Verification (Maple St)
10:54 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Browns River Road)
2:37 p.m. -- Fraud (Ira Allen Dr)
6:04 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
7:13 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Brigham Hill Road)
Tuesday, April 18:
1:47 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Beech St)
5:51 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Brigham Hill Road)
7:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:32 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
9:27 a.m. -- Property Damage, Non Vandalism (Essex Way)
11:48 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Beech St)
12:30 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Essex Way/Freeman Woods)
1:29 p.m. -- Fraud (Jackson St)
1:46 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
Wednesday, April 19:
4:30 a.m. -- Alarm (Hawthorn Circle)
9:48 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
11:57 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St/Central St)
1:25 p.m. -- Fraud (Maplelawn Dr)
2:09 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Susie Wilson Road)
3:31 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Old Colchester Road)
6:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
Thursday, April 20:
3:05 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Bixby Hill Road)
7:42 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road/Cabot Dr)
10:20 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
11:01 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Center Road)
12:17 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Jericho Road)
2:21 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
2:34 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289/Exit 9)
Friday, April 21:
9:21 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Sand Hill Road/River Road)
10:52 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Joshua Way)
11:32 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Countryside Dr)
1:33 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
2:14 p.m. -- Assist-Court (Stearns Ave)
3:54 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Center Road/Towers Road)
5:45 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
Saturday, April 22:
12:29 a.m. -- DUI (Pearl St)
3:09 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (VT Route 117/Greenfield Road)
8:57 a.m. -- Recovered/Stolen Property (Pearl St)
9:22 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
11:56 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Bixby Hill Road)
1:31 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
2:16 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Colchester Road/I 289)
Sunday, April 23:
1:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Ethan Allen Ave)
3:24 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Brickyard Road)
8:15 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Crestview Road)
1:49 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
4:58 p.m. -- Trespassing (Upper Main St)
9:18 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
9:37 p.m. -- Trespassing (Cascade St)
