Monday, April 10:
3:57 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Beech St)
8:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St)
1:04 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (West St)
2:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road/I 289)
5:21 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Butternut Ct)
6:58 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Brigham Hill Road)
7:08 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Railroad St)
7:49 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, April 11:
5:34 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Upper Main St)
9:01 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
10:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
11:55 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Carmichael St)
2:59 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
3:20 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Jericho Road)
5:29 p.m. -- Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, April 12:
7:47 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St/West St Ext)
7:58 a.m. -- Accident-Injury (Parizo Dr/Pinecrest Dr)
8:33 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Jericho Road)
12:04 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Baker St)
12:31 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Partridge Dr)
1:29 p.m. -- ID Theft (Drury Dr)
3:16 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
5:15 p.m. -- Assault (Pearl St)
Thursday, April 13:
4:52 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
11:40 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Weed Road)
2:58 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Brigham Hill Road)
4:48 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pinecrest Dr)
5:42 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pine Ct/Clems Dr)
6:07 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
6:20 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Suffolk Ln/Southdown Ct)
Friday, April 14:
8:53 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road/I 289)
12:04 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Exit 11)
1:40 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
3:33 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colchester Road)
6:31 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Dunbar Dr)
11:39 p.m. -- Suicidal-Subject or Attempt (Weathersfield Bow)
Saturday, April 15:
1:06 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Orchard Terrace)
2:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Bypass/Colchester Road)
3:01 a.m. -- Assault (Park St)
7:51 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Park St/Mill St)
10:50 a.m. -- Alarm (Pearl St)
11:11 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Brigham Hill Road)
12:30 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Susie Wilson Road)
Sunday, April 16:
3:06 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
5:01 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Joshua Way)
9:23 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Main St)
9:47 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Birch Ln)
4:02 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
8:49 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
9:19 p.m. -- Fraud (Wolff Dr)
