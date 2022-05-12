ESSEX JUNCTION — To celebrate its new identity, the future City of Essex Junction is planning a year’s worth of fun and educational programming.
The village trustees tasked the Our Village, Our Voices Steering Committee — Elaine Haney, Bridget Meyer and Alise Certa — with the party planning and up to $40,000 has been allocated to the effort.
“This is a great opportunity for the city to establish its new identity with its residents,” Haney said during the trustees’ May 11 meeting.
The year-long festivities will kick off with a formal commemoration on July 1, the day Essex Junction officially becomes Vermont’s 10th city. From 2-3 p.m., city and state officials will gather at Seman Field in Maple Street Park for speeches and a presentation of plaques.
The steering committee also suggested sealing a time capsule during the event. They plan to solicit ideas from the public about what to put in it.
“There is no better time than a very special occasion like this to establish something like that,” Haney said.
The bulk of the budgeted $40,000 will be allocated to longer-term programming that will continue until June 30, 2023. Some of that programming might be one-time events but others might be ongoing.
For example, the city might host a Moth-like storytelling event and organize recurring bike, walking and history tours. There could be a City Committee and Volunteer Fair and more Gather at the Table community dinners.
“We also think this is a good launch pad for certain sustained efforts that could be kicked off during this year of celebration but then carried on into the future,” Haney said.
Those efforts could include a new neighbor welcome packet, a newly-designed and printed City of Essex Junction map and the formation of a volunteer-based Downtown Alliance, which is necessary in order to change Five Corners’ designation from a village center to a designated downtown.
In order for these events and ideas to come to fruition, Haney said a volunteer committee is needed.. Meyer said other Vermont cities have similar organizing groups that can provide inspiration, like the Vergennes Partnership and Montpelier Alive.
President Andrew Brown said he thinks a group like this is be essential to ensuring momentum. Those interested in getting involved should reach out, he said, and the trustees will appoint a committee as soon as possible.
“This plan is helpful in setting up the city to be as successful as it possibly can,” Brown said. “It’s not a ‘pat ourselves on the back, we’ve done it, yay’ but rather continues that energy and passion.”
