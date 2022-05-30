ESSEX JUNCTION — The Village of Essex Junction has hired Ashley Snellenberger as the new Communications & Strategic Initiatives Director.
Snellenberger is a seasoned communications professional who has spent the last ten years as a communications coordinator, most recently for the Russellville School District in Arkansas, and as a communications consultant. She is experienced in public relations, graphic design, brand management and media relations.
“We are thrilled to have Ashley joining our leadership team,” said interim co-manager Brad Luck. “Her experiences in communications with schools are directly transferrable to municipal government. We are confident in Ashley’s abilities to not only manage our communications but to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders and lead public engagement opportunities with our residents.”
Snellenberger started with the village on May 2. She is working remotely from Arkansas and will be moving to Vermont in June with her husband and two children.
