ESSEX JUNCTION — After two years of discussion, the city council approved a budget of $200,000 and an advisory team for the 1 Main Street Pocket Park project at their July 13 meeting.
City councilors heard from designer David Burton, Miles Waite owner and senior hydrogeologist at Waite-Heindel Environmental and city engineer Rick Hamlin.
Bridget Downey-Meyer, who has worked to create short-term solutions for the space, and community members also spoke.
After Wednesday night’s approval, city councilors anticipate a design for the park to be made by late fall.
“Thousands and thousands of people go by this property every day, let's do something really nice,” councilor George Tyler said.
The biggest reassurance of the project being a good idea, councilors said, was the July 1 City Celebration held in the pocket park space.
“People have asked, ‘Why did you buy that postage stamp little bit of property?’ I would say that the July 1 celebration, at least for me, is why I bought it,” Tyler said.
City Council President Andrew Brown said the celebration proved his doubts wrong.
“I was very hesitant about how that area would really be able to be used for something like this and I was quite on the fence about it,” he said. “I’m happy to say I was shown very quickly how that can be such a wonderful place for people to gather.”
Tyler said he loves what the public has done for short-term solutions for the park, but he wants the finished park to be the best it can be.
“No more ‘let's scrounge around at the Public Works Department or the rec department to see whatever junk we've got left in the storage…’ let's buy the good stuff,” Tyler said.
Before approving the budget, the council heard from Waite about the possible costs of removing and storing the contaminated soil. Final numbers for this process cannot be determined until after the soil in the area undergoes further testing.
Waite estimates the testing, which entails soil boring through the existing asphalt, will cost around $17,000, and he hopes the testing costs can be covered entirely by grants and not paid for by the City.
“We’re getting, hopefully, another influx from the [Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission] that will pay for the testing,” Waite said.
Once the testing is completed and Waite can determine how much soil needs to be removed, they will have a better understanding of the cost. Currently, he estimates six inches of soil removal will cost $50,000.
Variables such as trees and shading posts will require them to dig deeper than six inches in the locations those objects will be added. As of now, the City plans to have five trees.
Hamlin also spoke about the possibility of building directly on top of the existing asphalt due to the construction that has happened with the crosswalk on Main Street and only needing to excavate the locations where the trees and shade poles will be.
“The main point is we have an opportunity to save some money because of that grade step up,” he said.
The budget’s approval followed a long discussion between the councilors. Tyler suggested $300,000 while City Council Vice President Raj Chawla argued for a maximum budget of $200,000, including soil removal.
“I'd go to $300,000, I’d even go to $400,000 but I know my fellow counselors would not support me so I'm going to stick with [$200,000],” Tyler said.
The two councilors settled at $200,000 while acknowledging they would consider additional costs if the design warranted them.
When public comment opened up, Bridget Downey-Meyer advocated for a short-term committee composed of a person from the tree committee, Hamlin, public maintenance worker Harland Smith, and someone from public works.
The committee, rather than City Council, would take on the responsibility of deciding the park’s finer details, she said.
“So [the council’s] job is not to hash through soil remediation, what color paint, where the trees go, your job would be either to ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’” Downey-Meyer said.
Brown was concerned with appointing a formal committee because it would be a formal part of the government that would need to follow open meeting laws and potentially slow the project down further.
“If they could be more of just advisers, I think that would help us accomplish what [we’re] trying to do faster,” Brown said.
Once the councilors came to a consensus, they made a motion to approve the budget and the advisory team, Downey-Meyer whispered “we did it,” in the back of the meeting room.
