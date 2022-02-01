MONTPELIER — H. 491, a bill relating to the creation of an independent City of Essex Junction, was approved by the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.
The bill will now be sent to the House Committee on Ways and Means for review and possible approval. Ways and Means considers matters relating to revenue, as well as state and local taxation.
H. 491 seeks to create a City of Essex Junction, approve the city charter and dissolve the Village of Essex Junction. Government Operations approved version 2.1 of the bill after hearing testimony from various officials, including but not limited to Reps. Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction), Village President Andrew Brown, Town Selectboard Chair Andy Watts and Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague.
The committee started discussing Essex separation on Jan. 19. At that time, Tucker Anderson, from the Office of Legislative Counsel, took members through the city charter sentence by sentence.
In order for separation to take place on July 1, various approvals are still needed. The Vermont House of Representatives, Vermont Senate and Gov. Phil Scott must sign-off on the bill.
