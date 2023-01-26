Weather Alert

...Localized brief heavy snow will impact portions of Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Caledonia, Essex, Grand Isle, northeastern Rutland, northern Windsor and Washington Counties through 515 PM EST... At 308 PM EST, we have received multiple reports of brief heavy snow showers as a cold front crosses northern New York, the Champlain Valley into the Northeast Kingdom. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated, public reports and webcams IMPACT...Visibility can drop to less than one half mile during periods of brief heavy snow. Gusty winds and rapidly falling temperatures can lead to patchy blowing snow and any standing waters freezing, leading to icy untreated surfaces. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Barre, Massena, Montpelier, Lyndon, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Plattsburgh, Middlebury, South Burlington, Gouverneur, Canton, Plattsburgh International Airport, Burlington, Tupper Lake, Island Pond, Burlington International Airport, Saranac Lake, St. Johnsbury and Adirondack Regional Airport. This includes the following highways... Interstate 87 between mile markers 82 and 176. Interstate 89 between mile markers 13 and 129. Interstate 91 between mile markers 82 and 177. Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly refreezes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&