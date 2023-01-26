ESSEX TOWN – Despite some concerns, the Essex Joint Housing Commission is in support of the just cause eviction ordinance that is on the ballot for Essex Town voters this March.
If approved, the policy — which would require landlords to provide tenants with a reason for eviction — would go through the ordinance process to be added to the Town of Essex Charter.
The housing commission discussed the possible law at its Jan. 18 meeting, taking feedback from Town Manager Greg Duggan, who thinks it poses numerous challenges.
Back in December, Duggan recommended the Selectboard not put the ordinance on the Town Meeting Day ballot. The Selectboard did so anyway.
Duggan’s reasons, among others, included that Essex Police would be unable to enforce the law, and Town staffing levels would not have the capacity to handle eviction disputes.
“We have no model and no experience creating and enforcing a just cause eviction ordinance,” a Dec. 16 letter from Duggan and Town staff to the Selectboard states.
He also wondered whether such an ordinance would further limit housing options. It could make landlords more selective in choosing tenants, the letter states.
Housing committee member Mark Redmond expressed similar concerns. During the meeting, he wondered how the policy could affect developers and nonprofits who are trying to find housing for disadvantaged populations.
“How do we have to thread that needle between not allowing housing developers to take advantage of tenants but also allow landlords the wherewithal to get rid of people who are doing some pretty nasty things?” he said.
On the flip side, committee members also see the benefits of having a Just Cause Eviction ordinance.
Chair Katie Ballard said she has personally experienced and heard of people not getting their lease re-signed because the landlord didn’t like them. Redmond said landlords have also evicted tenants to rent the property at a higher rate.
“There is a legitimate concern from a lot of people about raising issues to their landlord and what that might mean for their lease without having a just cause eviction ordinance,” Ballard said.
She also took issue with the use of the word “retaliation,” which was used in the letter to describe a claim that tenants are making health complaints to get back at landlords for getting evicted.
It is important to approach these issues from multiple perspectives, Ballard said, even when anecdotal data is involved.
“I would urge everybody who's in these conversations to remember that at the end of the day, that even when we're talking anecdotal data, we should really be making sure that we're giving as much dignity and grace as we can, because this is not just one sided,” Ballard said.
If the policy is approved by voters in March, by the Legislature and the governor, the Town of Essex would be the first municipality in Vermont to be able to implement a just cause eviction ordinance.
“Although staff is not opposed to leading and setting precedent, we prefer to do so having fully vetted our approach. Staff recommends that the Town wait to see if another municipality adopts and enacts such language, if the legislature approves a just cause eviction law at the state level, or some combination thereof,” the letter states.
The Essex Joint Housing Commission meets from 3-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
A hearing on charter amendments, including on the just cause eviction amendment, will be held at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Essex Town Offices at 81 Main Street, Essex Junction.
