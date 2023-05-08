With the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction separating on July 1, the Joint Housing Commission has three more meetings to figure out all the details about how the commission will split in two.
The commission, which met most recently on Wednesday, May 3, discussed changing the charter of both future commissions to allow to target five members for each commission in order to accommodate the smaller amount of members.
After separation, there will be four members on the Essex Junction Commission and two members on the Essex Town Commission.
This is because chair Katie Ballard announced during the meeting that clerk Emily Taylor will not be able to continue serving on the commission after the next meeting.
That leaves two meetings in June that would need to be covered by a different clerk, who would be in charge of taking the meeting minutes or notes about what happened during the meeting and post them online.
“Yeah, I'll be honest, I don't know that we would get in trouble unless somebody called us out on it, but I would like to make sure that if we can, we do our best to stay in compliance even if that means we work together to get them done and just identify somebody who's willing to take on the title,” Ballard said.
A longer-term issue members will have to face is the sustainability of both housing commissions, especially the one involving the town which currently would only have two members.
As part of the joint commission, members have done work on issues ranging from establishing a housing trust fund to discussing ways to support more affordable housing through inclusionary zoning.
Without having at least three members on each commission, all of which would have to have to hold officer positions of either clerk, vice chair or chair, the work of the housing commissions would not be able to continue.
One potential solution that Ballard suggested is to create a regional commission with both towns until more members are recruited ina pre-set amount of time. Only Deb Flannery from Essex Town was present at the meeting May 3, so it was decided to delay tackling the issue until the next meeting on May 17.
On May 3, the commission also discussed the Essex Town Plan as it pertained to housing issues.
Vice chair Gabrielle Smith expressed discomfort with the idea of commenting on Essex’s Town Plan as a commission member representing Essex Junction and how the town plan they were being shown was written in 2017.
Essex Town Planner Kent Johnson pointed out the commission had previously been working on housing issues in the town and the city and should continue to do so until separation on July 1
“In the description of what the Joint Housing Commission would do, part of it is maintaining and analyzing community demographic information on housing stock or suggesting partnerships with developers and nonprofits, things like that,” he said.
He also added that many of the issues surrounding housing are regional issues rather than town or city-specific.
The Housing Commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the town offices at 81 Main Street in Essex Junction and on Zoom. Click here to learn more about the Joint Housing Commission.
