ESSEX — Concerns about Essex’s lack of local fire and life safety codes were raised by Essex Fire Chief Charles Cole during a Feb. 2 Housing Commission meeting.
While Vermont operates under National Fire Protection Association codes, Cole argues that those aren’t enough for preventative safety. He hopes that adopting local safety codes will encourage the dedication of resources towards preventative measures.
“For a community of our size, it is atypical that we don’t have local safety codes,” Cole said at the meeting.
He thinks instating local safety codes becomes especially important as Essex continues to develop.
“We have one inspector for Chittenden County," Cole said. "They don’t have the time to go around and do pre-emptive inspections."
A lack of time and assets to dedicate towards enforcing state codes can cause violations to slip through the cracks, Cole said.
“We’re now seeing issues at some of our elderly senior homes where they’re not following through on required annual inspections of life safety equipment," Cole said. "There are other apartment buildings in Essex town where people have been living in substandard conditions for years."
He provided several examples to the commission of surrounding towns with local safety codes.
“The town of Colchester does. The city of Burlington, city of South Burlington, the city of Rutland. Pretty much the larger communities in Vermont all have local life safety codes and they have people that can go around and inspect them and enforce them,” Cole said.
Chris Gaboriault, Chief of the Village Fire Department, also attended the meeting. According to him, the village has different needs.
“We’re kind of in a different position," he said. "Most of the Village here is fully developed. It all depends on how we evolve moving forward as we become two separate communities. So if we were separated, would the village pursue that [local safety codes]? Probably not."
The commission meeting concluded by adding further discussion to their agenda.
“What I’d love to do is put this on our next full commission meeting agenda for us to kind of discuss a little bit further — the process and the information that you’ve shared today. Once we do that I’d be happy to get back to you,” Chair Katie Ballard said.
