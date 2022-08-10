The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to hold officer elections and discuss the town’s Emerald Ash Borer mitigation plan.
The chair, vice chair and clerk positions were maintained by incumbents Alan Botula, Mike Spaeder and Betsy Dunn, respectively.
Preparing for the worst
The Emerald Ash Borer beetle is a major threat to the towns ash trees, which are expected to have a 99% mortality rate in ten years, according to a memorandum written by Committee Chair Alan Botula and Town Planner Darren Schibler.
The beetle has recently been spotted in Williston, according to a Burlington Free Press article discussed during the meeting.
In order to prepare for the beetle’s arrival, the town is planning to take down several trees to reduce the cost of taking down trees and spread the cost out over a longer period of time.
The plan also includes replacing these trees with healthier, different species of trees that are less susceptible to pests.
Boutula described during the meeting that he had determined that there were 16 trees that warranted removal based on their condition.
“We mentioned last time that we wanted to slow down on our tree removal given that we're not going to be able to replace most of the trees that we're taking out now,” he said, “So we want to take out trees, at least focus on the ones that are in the worst shape.”
Financial realities
While Boutula said he would like the trees to be treated for the Emerald Ash Borer next spring, Schibler noted that the possibility of that would be dependent on the town budget.
“The cost to treat the sixteen trees would be about $10,320, which is still less than the cost of replacing them, although we will also be replacing them eventually,” he said.
Based on estimates from the Midwest, the cost to remove a tree infected with Emerald Ash Borer is two and a half times greater than removing one that hasn’t been infected, Schibler said.
Complications in the field
The Department of Public Works does not support replanting trees within 10 feet of utility lines or sidewalk because their roots can tangle with utility lines and warp sidewalks, according to the memo.
Some of these trees are located on the border of property lines, making identifying the person responsible for the tree difficult, Boutula said.
The town should work to remove about 24 trees in order to maintain sufficient progress, some of which were included in a larger list that had not been included in the memorandum but that included the 16 trees, Schibler said.
Schibler had also sent a list of 13 trees that were rated highly for their health if they didn’t conflict with utility lines.
Public Works had communicated it didn’t have a problem working with these trees on a temporary basis through the crisis, Boutula said.
“It turns out there are quite a few on Cedar Street which for some reason is really good to ash trees.” Boutula said.
“It would be a great time to start treatments on them in the short term just to buy some time for us to get around to taking them out.” Schibler said, “But they might just survive on their own with treatment.”
A formal plan is still being developed and will be proposed at the committee at a later date.
