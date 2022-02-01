ESSEX — The Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction are separately considering allowing retail cannabis operations within their respective borders.
While the Town selectboard approved including the question on Australian ballots for Town Meeting 2022, the Village board of trustees has yet to decide whether to warn the question for its ballot.
Recreational cannabis will become legal in Vermont on Oct. 1, but towns have to opt in to having retail sales. If approved by voters, towns may then regulate all types of cannabis establishments through its zoning bylaws.
On Jan. 25, the trustees discussed adding retail cannabis operations to the ballot and how to control its impact on the Essex Junction community.
“We're putting together the plan as we are flying it, something changes every minute,” community development director Robin Pierce said.
Regulation through zoning
Pierce explained that if the village approves retail sales, cultivation and manufacturing would also be allowed and could only be controlled by the state. Advertising must be approved by the statewide Cannabis Control Board.
If a village vote passes, town officials could make specific zoning decisions to stipulate where retail cannabis sales could take place.
“The state says the best way to control retail cannabis is through zoning, but we could not create special zones,” Pierce said, referring to commercial areas that were only for cannabis versus commercial areas in general.
Examples of ways retail cannabis could be controlled include setting public nuisance ordinances and by saying stores cannot be located within 500 feet of schools and public nuisance ordinances.
Board opinions
Trustee George Tyler said he is worried about the community thinking the board is against cannabis, given its actions to regulate cannabis and educate people about its impact on the community.
“I’m wondering if we have to be a little bit careful that we don’t go overboard,” he said.
Trustee President Andrew Brown said it was important to come from a place of facts, not bias, when crafting public material.
Vice Chair Raj Chawla said he was concerned about health impacts to youth. He spoke out at a prior selectboard meeting not because he didn’t support retail cannabis, he said, but because he thought the way it was happening was rushed.
“This is rushed, the state hasn’t even finalized the rules,” he said. “The state has done this backwards and it's being thrust on municipalities to deal with it. I want to make sure people have as much information as they can. This is an opportunity to get it right and see what people think.”
Upcoming Public Forum
A cannabis community forum, which will include officials from both Essex Town and Essex Junction, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The meeting will present the public with information about the social, economic and health impacts of legalizing recreational cannabis sales and include time for public comment.
The public forum will be held in person at the Town Offices at the downstairs conference room on 81 Main Street and virtually streamed online via Microsoft Teams. Community members can also call in to the meeting at 802-377-3784 and use the conference ID 960 163 73#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.