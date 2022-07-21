ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction has named Coralee Holm and Regina Mahony as the two finalists in its search for City Manager, a few weeks after the village officially became a city.
Coralee Holm, director of community engagement and innovation for the City of South Burlington, is on the senior leadership team and works on operations, strategic initiatives and community engagement. Holm has been the director since 2016.
Regina Mahony, planning program manager for the Chittenden County
Regional Planning Commission, assists the executive director in developing the
work program. She also does administration for the organization and leads planning staff in land use, water quality and energy planning for municipalities.
Mahony has been the program manager since 2015.
The initial search for a City Manager began in February when the then-Village board of trustees appointed members to the City Manager Hiring Committee.
The committee met bi-weekly beginning at the end of March to create essay questions for the applicants and to design a hiring process that they planned to result in three final candidates to present to the city council.
The received applications underwent a review process on June 13. The pool was narrowed down to ten candidates who were scored by a committee of staff and two trustees, Amber Thibeault and George Tyler.
The final stages of the hiring process include an online community forum, meetings with City staff and an interview with the city council. The forum will be held virtually from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.
Community members can join the forum by clicking this link to ask the candidates questions during the Q&A session.
For more information, visit the City of Essex Junction website.
