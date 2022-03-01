7 p.m. — Polls are now closed. Check back soon for preliminary results.
—Bridget Higdon
4 p.m. Milton — It’s 32 degrees outside and the candidates are still standing outside greeting voters as they head to the polls.
There isn’t a line and voters are moving through the booths fairly quickly.
Milton resident Cayden Burke said that this was his first time voting ever, having recently turned 18 years old.
Burke said there were some articles to vote on that he wasn’t as well-versed as he’d like to be but that his first experience was smooth and easy.
He said that the school budget was the vote that stood out most in his mind. Burke said that he spoke to informed adults to help him decide which way his votes should go.
“I talked to adults who have been through this before and voted one way or another, trying to get the best of both sides,” he said.
I slipped into the Milton Public Library to write this post, a big thank you to Lorraine Kelm and the library staff for opening their doors and giving these frozen hands a break to do some typing.
We’ll be checking back in here when the polls close!
—Alek Fleury
2 p.m. Colchester — The polls in Colchester are still buzzing, even as the wind rips off the soccer fields around the corner picking up voter’s hats and shooting them down the sidewalk as they trek from the parking lot to the voting booth.
There are still a few impassioned residents and candidates standing outside with signs, mustering the cold, some of whom have been standing there since 7 a.m. this morning.
Selectboard candidate Rich Paquette, who has been standing out there since this morning, said his first time campaigning for a seat has been going excellent.
“It’s great to see a lot of faces, a lot of support from people I don’t know,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Melanie Dakin who was helping campaign for Maureen Dakin and has been standing outside since this morning, said it’s been great to talk to residents as they head in to vote.
“It’s going awesome,” Melanie said. “I love talking to people that I haven’t seen in years.”
Malenie was standing outside the polls with Melinda Umezaki and Julie Hulburd.
Marilyn Sowles, who was standing with her husband Ken in opposition to the Malletts Bay Sewer Project, said it’s been great to have conversations with curious people as they head in.
“It’s wonderful that so many people are voting and I like that there are people who have thought about this and still have some questions,” she said. “And then they'll come up and talk to you and they're really trying to think about the issue.”
Colchester resident Joe Tornello shook his head as he passed the signs in favor of the sewer project.
“I’m against it, totally against it,” he said. “I’ve voted no once before. There’s gotta be a better use for the AARPA money.”
—Alek Fleury
1 p.m. Essex High School — Brian Shelden, who is running as a write-in candidate for the one-year seat on the Essex selectboard, said he felt good about the grassroots effort to get him elected.
“They want someone who believes in civility; they want someone who believes in science,” he said.
He thought it was ironic that a supporter had used a Ronald Reagan quote to say he thought Lawrence was more experienced than him and cited his role as chair of the Economic Development Commission as an example of being more experienced.
— Jean MacBride
12:30 p.m. Essex Middle School — Voters at the town polling site were scarce, since most had voted by mail. Ethan Lawrence was canvassing and shared his thoughts about legalizing cannabis sales with me.
“I think there’s a lot of work they have to do for regulation, but I think it’s good for the community and I look forward to seeing how it goes,” he said.
He said he thought it would be a big year for the budget and worried about raising taxes on working class and lower income people.
—Jean MacBride
12:15 p.m. Essex High School — At the village polling site around lunchtime, one voter shared that she is not in favor of selling cannabis in the community.
“I think the research shows that with a young mind there's too many risks and they don’t mitigate until age 25 or older,” she said.
She also read there were no tax benefits for Essex unless there was a local options tax and she was not in favor of that.
She said she was unsure about the budget.
“I basically don’t have a good feeling about the town or the merger thing,” she said. “I feel like a lot of the departments were merged without approval and now that they're complaining it's hard to disentangle them, which I find disingenuous.”
She said she was glad the town and village were splitting.
“I’m hoping the dissolution goes through the Vermont legislature,” she said.
Voter Tim Emory said he was ambivalent about cannabis sales being legalized.
“I think it's probably going to pass, I’m not terribly excited about it but it’s probably an OK thing,” he said.
He also supported the town budget.
“I think the budget is good. I think we need to keep our community up, this is a great place to live,” he said. “You gotta play your part to keep things up.”
—Jean MacBride
12 p.m. Milton and Colchester — Town officials in Milton and Colchester both saw a dramatic decrease in mail-in ballots this year according to the numbers from the evening last night.
Both towns recorded somewhere around the 1,000 mark for total absentee/mail-in ballots requested, not necessarily returned, with Milton hitting 705 and Colchester reaching 962.
Last year, both towns saw more than double this year’s number of requested ballots in actually returned ballots: Milton - 1,516 and Colchester - 2,268.
Last year both towns saw a majority of casted ballots coming from the mail with Colchester reaching almost 80 percent. Milton’s ratio reached almost 70 percent.
Of course, you have to take into account the COVID-19 pandemic when looking at these, but we’ll see what turnout is like this year towards the end of the day.
—Alek Fleury
11:50 a.m. Essex — At Town Meeting in 2021, the Essex town clerk reported 7,515 votes cast. The total was a 546 vote increase over 2020’s Town Meeting. Let’s see if that trend of increased voter turnout continues today.
—Bridget Higdon
8:30 a.m. Colchester High School — Driving up the long road leading to Colchester High School, campaign signs line the curb all the way to the parking lot.
At the polling place in the school’s gymnasium a steady crowd of folk flow in and out greeting candidates and activists in support of and against the sewer project, which from speaking to multiple voters was the main thing on everyone’s mind.
With no line, most voters had a very quick Town Meeting Day experience.
Colchester residents Lance and Jordan DeMattis said they headed to the voting booth today as they do every year and voted in support of the sewer project as they believe it will help clean up the bay.
Colchester resident Andrew Hedden also said he was voting in support of the sewer project.
He said that he found the sewer project to be an important thing to be educated about before heading in to vote.
“That was the biggest item on the ballot,” he said. “Definitely the thing that I was finding myself actually reading about and looking into before coming.”
—Alek Fleury
7:30 a.m. Milton Town Offices — As Miltonians head into the office to fill out their ballots, candidates from every race hug the sidewalk leading to the front doors, each holding a sign with their name on it, nodding and greeting voters as they walk by.
The polls were not incredibly busy at this hour and people headed in and out fairly quickly.
An issue on many people’s minds are the school budget and school board races (all of which are contested).
Milton resident Karri Rock said she headed to the polls early in the morning because it's her civic duty. She said she was excited to see new candidates running.
“It's always nice to come in and do the due diligence. It's important, school. Everybody is paying taxes in the town so it is important to come out and make sure that you vote,” she said. “I have two kids in the school system. I went through the school system.”
—Alek Fleury
7:15 a.m. Essex Middle School — Volunteers at the check in for voters in the town outside the village said most people already voted with absentee ballots. It should be interesting to see how many people will vote in-person.
I asked the canvasser for Ethan Lawrence why he was voting for him and he cited a Ronald Reagan quote about not wanting to comment on his opponent's lack of experience.
—Jean MacBride
7 a.m. — Good morning. Polls are open across Chittenden County. Thanks for starting your Town Meeting Day here with us.
Return to this blog throughout the day for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well, and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
—Bridget Higdon
