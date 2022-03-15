The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board awarded $4.6 million in state funds and $5.82 million in federal funds to purchase, construct, and rehabilitate housing throughout the state.
In Essex, The Champlain Housing Trust is developing housing for men and women in recovery from Substance Use Disorder at Fort Ethan Allen
The project has received an award of $1.6 million dollars to support rehabilitation and energy efficiency measures in three buildings, each with 4 apartments, to serve individuals and families with children.
Supportive services will be provided by Vermont Foundation for Recovery.
